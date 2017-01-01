Jan 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

* Says December passenger car sales fall to 81,092 from 91,043 last year

* Says December total auto sales fall to 117,908 from 119,149 last year

* Says 2016 total auto sales rise 8 percent to 1,154,164 from 1,068,846 last year Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2iuCWLh Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rahul Bhatia)