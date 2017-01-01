BRIEF-India's ISL Consulting March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.5 million rupees versus profit 9.3 million rupees year ago
Jan 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
* Says December passenger car sales fall to 81,092 from 91,043 last year
* Says December total auto sales fall to 117,908 from 119,149 last year
* Says 2016 total auto sales rise 8 percent to 1,154,164 from 1,068,846 last year Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2iuCWLh Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rahul Bhatia)
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 692.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 8.49 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s9hq0z) Further company coverage: