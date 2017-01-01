BRIEF-India's Viceroy Hotels posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 68.3 million rupees versus profit179.7 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI Jan 1 Eicher Motors Ltd
* Says December motorcycle sales rise 42 pct to 57,398 from 40,453 last year
* Says YTD motorcycle sales rise 36 pct to 488,262 from 359,968 last year
* Says December motorcycle exports rise 160 pct to 1082 from 416 last year
* Says YTD motorcycle exports rise 78 pct to 10,574 from 5,943 last year Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2iT5ZJ2 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rahul Bhatia)
* March quarter net loss 68.3 million rupees versus profit179.7 million rupees year ago
May 30 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday, after the three-day holiday weekend, as investors awaited economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.