MUMBAI Jan 1 Eicher Motors Ltd

* Says December total sales of Eicher Trucks and Buses fall 20.2 pct to 3946 from 4946 last year

* Says December domestic sales of Eicher Trucks and Buses fall 21 pct to 3246 from 4109 last year

* Says YTD domestic sales of Eicher Trucks and Buses rise 12.2 pct to 34,372 from 30,648 last year

* Says YTD total sales of Eicher Trucks and Buses rise 14.1 pct to 40,525 from 35,507 last year Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2iUd8st Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rahul Bhatia)