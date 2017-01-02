BRIEF-Afterpay sees underlying retail sales of about $165 mln for two months ending 31 May
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017
Jan 2 Hanmi Semiconductor Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 1.96 billion won contract with PTI(Powertech Technology Inc.), to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment in Taiwan
* Contract period is from Dec. 30, 2016 to Jan. 15
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/vr7ofZ
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon: