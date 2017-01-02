** Shares of state-run oil refiners rise on a hike in petrol prices

** Indian Oil Corp climbs as much as 1.52 pct, Bharat Petroleum Corp gains as much as 1.42 pct, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp rises as much as 1.14 pct

** Petrol prices were raised by 1.29 rupees/litre, while diesel prices were raised by 0.97 rupees/litre - IOC said in a statement bit.ly/2hEoyLS