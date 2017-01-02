Jan 2 Lightron Fiber-Optic Devices Inc :

* Says it signed a 1.76 billion won contract with Lotte Rental Co.,Ltd, to provide lease service for GKL smart work environment creation

* Contract period is from Dec. 30, 2016 to Feb .28

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/M0v0Mj

