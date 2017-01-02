BRIEF-SpaceX confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
Jan 2 Danawa Co Ltd :
* Says Korea Value Asset Management Co.,Ltd has sold 6 percent stake(399,241 shares) in the company, decreasing its stake down to 1.9 percent(125,106 shares) from 7.9 percent(524,347 shares)
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/RRxmig
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016