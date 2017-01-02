Jan 2 YD Online Corp :

* Says T3 Entertainment Co.,Ltd's claim for 453.8 million won adjusted amount and an interest at an annual interest rate of 6 percent from Feb. 1, 2015 until delivery date of complaint duplicate and an interest at an annual interest rate of 15 percent from the next day until pay off day

* Says the plaintiff also require the company to pay the lawsuit fee

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/JYvqMQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)