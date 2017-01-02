US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
Jan 2 (Reuters) -
* India to sell 110 billion rupees of bonds on Jan 6 - RBI
* India to sell 50 billion rupees of 6.79 percent 2029 bonds - RBI
* India to sell 20 billion rupees of FRB 2024 - RBI
* India to sell 20 billion rupees of 6.57 percent 2033 bonds - RBI
* India to sell 20 billion rupees of 6.62 percent 2051 bonds - RBI
* India to sell bonds via multiple price method - RBI Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2iHDgTW (Mumbai newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)