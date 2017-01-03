BRIEF-Xactly to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for about $564 mln
* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners
Jan 3 HI-LIGHT TEK Co Ltd :
* Says it sold 100 percent stake in its subsidiary which has been mainly engaged in optical thin-film cutting and printing business and located in Xiamen, China mainland
* Transaction amount is 16.7 million yuan and transaction date is Jan. 1
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5FwnYY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners
* STOFA AND TELESTE TO AGREE ON DELIVERY OF NETWORK PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR STOFA’S DOCSIS 3.1 NETWORK UPGRADE