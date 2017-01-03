BRIEF-India's Supreme Tex Mart March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 166.2 million rupees versus loss 1.32 billion rupees year ago
Jan 3 Shandong Delisi Food Co Ltd
* Says company, related personnel reprimanded by Shenzhen stock exchange for violation of information disclosure
* Says N Chandrasekaran appointed CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r75vSh) Further company coverage: