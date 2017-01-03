BRIEF-Xactly to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for about $564 mln
* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners
Jan 3 Eco Bio Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 5.14 billion won contract with Ecoenergy, to operate and manage landfill gas resource facility in capital area
* Contract period is from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/nqyHVn
* STOFA AND TELESTE TO AGREE ON DELIVERY OF NETWORK PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR STOFA’S DOCSIS 3.1 NETWORK UPGRADE