BRIEF-JCP Investment Management responds to ISS recommendation regarding upcoming Fiesta Restaurant Group annual meeting
Jan 3 Sunrise International Development Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 11.5 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price will be T$10.5 per share, for working capital replenish
* Says 1.15 million shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10.35 million shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Unit Claremont Co Ltd incorporated in Korea was placed under unit holders' voluntary dissolution and liquidation