Jan 3 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says it signs framework agreement on Guiyang project with total investment of about 30 billion yuan ($4.31 billion)

* Says it plans to set up unit in Guiyang with registered capital of 600 million yuan

* Says its shares have resumed trade on Jan 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j23CDA; bit.ly/2irXCCT;bit.ly/2iJaVwy

