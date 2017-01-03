BRIEF-Xactly to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for about $564 mln
* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners
Jan 3 HTM International Holding Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue the first series secured convertible corporation bonds worth totaling T$120 million
* Says other details remain to be determined
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9WjioY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners
* STOFA AND TELESTE TO AGREE ON DELIVERY OF NETWORK PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR STOFA’S DOCSIS 3.1 NETWORK UPGRADE