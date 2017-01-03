BRIEF-Mr Price Group Limited says full-year revenue up 0.7 pct
* Fy diluted headline earnings per share of 887.9 cents represents a decrease of 10.4 pct on previous year
Jan 3 Shenzhen Quanxinhao Co Ltd :
* Says it raised stake in a Shenzhen-based finance holdings firm to 64.3 percent
* Says the rest 35.7 percent is held by the co's controlling unit
* Q3 ARYZTA GROUP UNDERLYING REVENUE WAS FLAT COMPARED TO Q3 2016. ON A QUARTERLY SEQUENTIAL BASIS UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH INCREASED BY 2.0%