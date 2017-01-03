BRIEF-India's Supreme Tex Mart March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 166.2 million rupees versus loss 1.32 billion rupees year ago
Jan 3 China National Accord Medicines Corporation Ltd. :
* Says it plans to use 10 million yuan to raise stake in Zhuhai-based pharmaceutical firm to 100 percent from 10 percent
* Says N Chandrasekaran appointed CFO