BRIEF-Implanet issues convertible bonds (OCA) for 1.5 million euros
* ANNOUNCES RENEGOTIATION OF TERMS OF FUNDING OCABSA (CONVERTIBLE BONDS)
Jan 3 Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd :
* Says it enters into agreement to sell 30 percent stake in a Chongqing-based petty loan firm for about 37 million to individuals
* Says co's stake in petty loan firm will be lowered to 20 percent from 50 percent
* Co aims to divest entire stake in the petty loan firm
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XUahya
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ANNOUNCES RENEGOTIATION OF TERMS OF FUNDING OCABSA (CONVERTIBLE BONDS)
* Q4 net sales totaled SEK 340.8 million (315.1), up 8.2%. Adjusted for currency fluctuations, sales increased 6.6%.