Jan 3 Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd :

* Says it enters into agreement to sell 30 percent stake in a Chongqing-based petty loan firm for about 37 million to individuals

* Says co's stake in petty loan firm will be lowered to 20 percent from 50 percent

* Co aims to divest entire stake in the petty loan firm

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XUahya

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)