BRIEF-India's Supreme Tex Mart March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 166.2 million rupees versus loss 1.32 billion rupees year ago
Jan 3 Jiangsu Youli Investment Holding Co., Ltd. :
* Says its controlling shareholder, Jiangsu-based tech firm, entered into agreement with two Wuxi-based investment firms to sell 29.9 percent stake in the co for 3.24 billion yuan
* Says Jiangsu-based tech firm will hold 3.2 percent stake in the co after the stake selling
* Says the two Wuxi-based firms, as persons acting in concert, will hold 29.9 percent stake after the acquisition
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/6Uc4Kw; goo.gl/B2zHbn; goo.gl/lj69q7
* Says N Chandrasekaran appointed CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r75vSh) Further company coverage: