Jan 3 Jiangsu Youli Investment Holding Co., Ltd. :

* Says its controlling shareholder, Jiangsu-based tech firm, entered into agreement with two Wuxi-based investment firms to sell 29.9 percent stake in the co for 3.24 billion yuan

* Says Jiangsu-based tech firm will hold 3.2 percent stake in the co after the stake selling

* Says the two Wuxi-based firms, as persons acting in concert, will hold 29.9 percent stake after the acquisition

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/6Uc4Kw; goo.gl/B2zHbn; goo.gl/lj69q7

