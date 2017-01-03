BRIEF-China Eco-farming announces acquisition of entire issued share capital of Shunxin Holdings Ltd
* Announces acquisition of entire issued share capital of shunxin holdings limited
Jan 3 Hanmi Science Co Ltd :
* Says an issuance of bonus shares in a ratio of 0.07:1(0.07 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders of record on Feb. 16
* Total amount is 4.0 million bonus shares
* Expected listing date is March 7
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/SOHrYf
* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc says co will be responsible, at its own expense, for conduct of Phase 1 clinical trial for PTG-200 - SEC filing