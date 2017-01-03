BRIEF-Stofa and Teleste to agree on delivery of network products
* STOFA AND TELESTE TO AGREE ON DELIVERY OF NETWORK PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR STOFA’S DOCSIS 3.1 NETWORK UPGRADE
Jan 3 Lumimicro Co Ltd :
* Says Son Myeong Wan has sold 1.3 million shares of the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 0 percent from 3.3 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Nufh9d
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* STOFA AND TELESTE TO AGREE ON DELIVERY OF NETWORK PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR STOFA’S DOCSIS 3.1 NETWORK UPGRADE
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 2.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)