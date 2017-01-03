BRIEF-Xactly to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for about $564 mln
* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners
Jan 3 Lightron Fiber-Optic Devices Inc :
* Says Oh Joong Gun and one individuals has acquired 546,224 shares of the co
* Says Oh Joong Gun and one individuals are holding 7.6 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/TqODfZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners
* STOFA AND TELESTE TO AGREE ON DELIVERY OF NETWORK PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR STOFA’S DOCSIS 3.1 NETWORK UPGRADE