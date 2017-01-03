BRIEF-China Eco-farming announces acquisition of entire issued share capital of Shunxin Holdings Ltd
* Announces acquisition of entire issued share capital of shunxin holdings limited
Jan 3 North China Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling shareholder sold 250 million shares (15.33 percent stake) of the co to Jizhong Energy Resources Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fA0dn9
* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc says co will be responsible, at its own expense, for conduct of Phase 1 clinical trial for PTG-200 - SEC filing