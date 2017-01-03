BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma March-qtr consol profit after tax and NCI more than doubles
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees
Jan 3 Andon Health Co Ltd :
* Says stake in BloomSky Technology Limited held by co's unit Andon Holdings, have been transferred to Champion Industries Asia Limited
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iMuKgh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 13.4 million rupees versus 357000 rupees year ago