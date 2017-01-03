BRIEF-Xactly to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for about $564 mln
* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners
Jan 3 Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to set up 200 million yuan worth buyout fund with partners
* Says the co to invest 78 million yuan in the fund to acquire 39 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/2NMWYf
* STOFA AND TELESTE TO AGREE ON DELIVERY OF NETWORK PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR STOFA’S DOCSIS 3.1 NETWORK UPGRADE