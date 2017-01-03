BRIEF-Cosco India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 32.5 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 3Brother Enterprises
* Says Zhonghua Chemical filed a lawsuit against the co, claiming for damages of 120 million yuan caused by co's infringement act
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/cFm0kH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter profit 32.5 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 38.2 million rupees versus 19.5 million rupees year ago