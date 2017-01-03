BRIEF-Stofa and Teleste to agree on delivery of network products
* STOFA AND TELESTE TO AGREE ON DELIVERY OF NETWORK PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR STOFA’S DOCSIS 3.1 NETWORK UPGRADE
Jan 3 Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 23.21 percent to 40.28 percent, or to be 21 million yuan to 27 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (35.2 million yuan)
* Says increased project fees as main reason for the forecast
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 2.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO