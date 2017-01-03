Jan 3 Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 23.21 percent to 40.28 percent, or to be 21 million yuan to 27 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (35.2 million yuan)

* Says increased project fees as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pTwm7f

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)