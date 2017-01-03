BRIEF-Stofa and Teleste to agree on delivery of network products
* STOFA AND TELESTE TO AGREE ON DELIVERY OF NETWORK PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR STOFA’S DOCSIS 3.1 NETWORK UPGRADE
Jan 3Chengdu B-ray Media
* Says it wins management right of 3,115 billboards, for 81.4 million yuan/year, in Wuhan
* Period of three years
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ucBABr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 2.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)