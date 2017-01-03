BRIEF-Cosco India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 32.5 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 Huafon Microfibre (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. :
* Says Xian Dan will raise stake in the co to 7.0 percent from 0 percent after the private placement of the co
* Says the stake of the controlling shareholder, a group of individuals and a firm, will be lowered to 29.96 percent from 35.97 percent after the private placement
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/q8Dh9T; goo.gl/HiUFgD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net profit 38.2 million rupees versus 19.5 million rupees year ago