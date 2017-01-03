BRIEF-China Eco-farming announces acquisition of entire issued share capital of Shunxin Holdings Ltd
* Announces acquisition of entire issued share capital of shunxin holdings limited
Jan 3 Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it raised stake in Guangdong-based biopharma firm to 51 percent
* Says previous release disclosed on Dec. 12
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/xmWzNQ
* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc says co will be responsible, at its own expense, for conduct of Phase 1 clinical trial for PTG-200 - SEC filing