BRIEF-Japan Third Party says settlement with Marubeni Utility Services regarding lawsuit for compensation of damages
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages
Jan 3 Plantynet Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 150 won per share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 1.23 billion won
Source text in Korean: bit.ly/2hJReDm
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won