BRIEF-Lexaria's Ambarii entered into LOI with Naturally Splendid Enterprises
* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
Jan 3 Aucma Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 94,681,269 shares via private placement
* Says it raised 746,088,399.72 yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WBfrcQ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
* March quarter net loss 5.4 million rupees versus loss 460.4 million rupees year ago