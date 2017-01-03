BRIEF-Lexaria's Ambarii entered into LOI with Naturally Splendid Enterprises
* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
Jan 3 Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
* Says it has sold 33,930 vehicles in Dec, down 1.9 percent y/y
* Says it sold 281,019 vehicles in 2016, up 6.9 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j354We
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
* March quarter net loss 5.4 million rupees versus loss 460.4 million rupees year ago