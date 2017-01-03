Jan 3 Pusan Cast Iron Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue second series unregistered and unsecured public bonds with warrants, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Jan. 20, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 3,205 won per share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

