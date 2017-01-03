BRIEF-Lexaria's Ambarii entered into LOI with Naturally Splendid Enterprises
* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
Jan 3 Pusan Cast Iron Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue second series unregistered and unsecured public bonds with warrants, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says maturity date is Jan. 20, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 3,205 won per share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/1knreS
* March quarter net loss 5.4 million rupees versus loss 460.4 million rupees year ago