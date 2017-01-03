BRIEF-Protagonist Therapeutics says will be responsible for conduct of Phase 1 clinical trial for PTG-200
* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc says co will be responsible, at its own expense, for conduct of Phase 1 clinical trial for PTG-200 - SEC filing
Jan 3 Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co
* Says its unit signs framework agreement to acquire up to 70 percent stake in pharma firm for up to 200 million yuan ($28.75 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iDhDam
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc