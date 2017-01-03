BRIEF-Lexaria's Ambarii entered into LOI with Naturally Splendid Enterprises
* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
Jan 3 Mico Ltd :
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 10th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 630,914 shares of the company, at 1,585 won per share, as of Jan. 3
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/D5MAU3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
* March quarter net loss 5.4 million rupees versus loss 460.4 million rupees year ago