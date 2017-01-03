BRIEF-Lexaria's Ambarii entered into LOI with Naturally Splendid Enterprises
* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
Jan 3 Hubei Radio & Television Information Network Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use 65.5 million yuan to set up a network tech JV with partner
* Says JV will be capitalized at 128.4 million yuan and co will hold 51 percent stake in it
* March quarter net loss 5.4 million rupees versus loss 460.4 million rupees year ago