BRIEF-Turbon Q1 net profit down at 0.3 million euros
* Q1 SALES OF EUR 25.4 MILLION WERE STILL AT ROUGHLY THE SAME LEVEL AS THE PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 25.9 MILLION), EBIT FELL TO EUR 0.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.7 MILLION)
Jan 3 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to acquire stake in media firm for 300 million yuan ($43.12 million), taking its holdings to 42.86 percent after transaction
* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan to set up media firm
* Says it plans to boost capital to Beijing unit by 500 million yuan
* Says its HongKong unit signs MOU with China Digital Culture Group Ltd to buy HK$412.5 million convertible bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hNcU4F; bit.ly/2hKKJji; bit.ly/2iygDSp; bit.ly/2hMYIJ0


* Deal with Youku to launch its new Teletubbies series in China