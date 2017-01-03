BRIEF-Regent Enterprises March-qtr net profit after tax falls
* March quarter net profit after tax 30000 rupees versus 1.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd
* Says unit wins auction for five land sites for a combined 725.7 million yuan ($104.30 million) in Shandong province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iumVVe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9581 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* March quarter net profit after tax 30000 rupees versus 1.1 million rupees year ago
* qtrly revenue 278.1 million rgt , qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt