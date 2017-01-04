BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Starway Bio-technology Co Ltd :
* Says it to invest $10 million to set up unit Starway Bio-technology Inc in U.S
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June