BRIEF-Telechoice International informed by Starhub that Starhub Logistics Contract will not be extended or renewed upon expiry
* Informed by starhub that starhub logistics contract will not be extended or renewed upon its expiry on 30 june 2017
Jan 4 Net263 Ltd. :
* Says it formed cooperation with Zhejiang-based branch of China Unicom Network Communications on communications business
ATHENS, May 30 Greece's biggest betting company OPAP has selected Greek telecoms group OTE to upgrade telecoms infrastructure at its outlets across the country, the two companies said on Tuesday.