Jan 4 Pia Corp :

* Says it repurchased 13,700 shares for 36,696,100 yen in total from Dec. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2016

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10, 2016

* Says it repurchased 99,500 shares for 231,582,800 yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016

