Swiss pharmacy group Zur Rose intention to float expected by mid-June -sources
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group could announce its intention to float by mid-June, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Jan 4 Telling Telecommunication Holding Co Ltd :
* Says 13.76 percent stake in co held by Shenzhen-based news development firm has been transferred to Shenzhen-based investment holding firm
* The former shareholder Shenzhen-based news development firm is holding no stake in co
* Shenzhen-based investment holding firm owns 13.76 percent stake in co at present as top shareholder of co
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kUJkpz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group could announce its intention to float by mid-June, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO