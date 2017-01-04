Jan 4 Telling Telecommunication Holding Co Ltd :

* Says 13.76 percent stake in co held by Shenzhen-based news development firm has been transferred to Shenzhen-based investment holding firm

* The former shareholder Shenzhen-based news development firm is holding no stake in co

* Shenzhen-based investment holding firm owns 13.76 percent stake in co at present as top shareholder of co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kUJkpz

