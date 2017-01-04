Indian shares pause after record-setting run
* Arrival of monsoon rains at southern coast supports sentiment
** Denim fabric manufacturer Nandan Denim Ltd surges as much as 13.5 pct to their highest since Nov 16
** India's central bank raised the FII limit in company till up to 49 pct from 24 pct bit.ly/2ixzmzk
** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage gain since Sept 28
** Over 162,000 shares traded, more than six times the 30-day average volume
** Jubilant Foodworks shares fall as much as 13 pct to lowest since Dec. 29