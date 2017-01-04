** Denim fabric manufacturer Nandan Denim Ltd surges as much as 13.5 pct to their highest since Nov 16

** India's central bank raised the FII limit in company till up to 49 pct from 24 pct bit.ly/2ixzmzk

** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage gain since Sept 28

** Over 162,000 shares traded, more than six times the 30-day average volume