Jan 4 Hitachi Capital Corp :

* Says the co, Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd , and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd (BTMU) established a financial platform, Japan Infrastructure Initiative Company Limited, on Jan. 4

* Says the Co, Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance and BTMU holds 47.55 percent, 47.55 percent and 4.9 percent stake in Japan Infrastructure Initiative respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ofLon2

