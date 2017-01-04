BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 KANSEKI Co Ltd :
* Says co bought back 87,000 shares of its common stock for 28.6 million yen in Dec. 2016
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 21, 2016
* Says it repurchased 224,000 shares for 67.6 million yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fpcQuG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)