Jan 4 Albis Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 232,800 shares for 718,308,500 yen in total from Dec. 1, 2016 to Dec. 30, 2016

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Nov. 11, 2016

* Says it repurchased 329,500 shares for 987,297,600 yen in total as of Dec. 30, 2016

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ls2dvA

