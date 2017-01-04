Swiss pharmacy group Zur Rose intention to float expected by mid-June -sources
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group could announce its intention to float by mid-June, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Jan 4 Albis Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 232,800 shares for 718,308,500 yen in total from Dec. 1, 2016 to Dec. 30, 2016
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Nov. 11, 2016
* Says it repurchased 329,500 shares for 987,297,600 yen in total as of Dec. 30, 2016
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ls2dvA
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group could announce its intention to float by mid-June, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO