UPDATE 2-South Africa's Liberty CEO leaves after board clash
* Standard Bank head of investment bank replaces him (Adds chairman comment)
Jan 4 HyAS&Co.Inc :
* Says it plans to raise stake in Osaka-based construction materials firm to 50 percent from 10 percent
* Says the acquisition price is 10.0 million yen
* Says effective date on Jan. 10
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/WWZ58T
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Standard Bank head of investment bank replaces him (Adds chairman comment)
* Both states still effectively fight a proxy war (Adds memorandum signed in paragraphs 12-13)