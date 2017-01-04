Jan 4 Carchs Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 264,900 shares for 83,180,400 yen in total from Dec. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2016

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Aug. 24, 2016

* Says it repurchased 396,600 shares for 122,998,600 yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/U74wLs

