BRIEF-CrystalGenomics to raise 17.0 bln won in private placement
* Says it will issue 1.2 million shares of preferred stock in private placement, at 13,800 won/share, to raise 17.0 billion won in proceeds for operations
Jan 4 Senhwa Biosciences Inc :
* Says co gets Orphan Drug Designation from US FDA for its new anticarcinogen CX-4945
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China